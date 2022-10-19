Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.