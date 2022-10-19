Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

