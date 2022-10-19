Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EE opened at 23.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of 18.31 and a 1-year high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The firm had revenue of 622.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 275.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

