Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,084 shares of company stock worth $4,126,527. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

