Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,048 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

