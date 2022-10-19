Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.