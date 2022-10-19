Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

