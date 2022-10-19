Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

