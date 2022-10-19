Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.