Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $268.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.85. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

