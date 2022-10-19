Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

