Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

