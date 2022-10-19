Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) PT Lowered to 415.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 455.00 to 415.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHYHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

CHYHY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.