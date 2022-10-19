Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

