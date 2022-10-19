Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

