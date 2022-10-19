Citigroup Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $127.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.89.

NYSE FRC opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.89. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.79 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $229,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

