Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.