Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 334,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 193.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 766,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

