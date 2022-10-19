Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Columbia Sportswear worth $69,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

