Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.93 ($8.09) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.01.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

