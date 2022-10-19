Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.52 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
