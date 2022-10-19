Comparing National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $1.14 billion 3.54 $158.51 million $1.49 28.93 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.08 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -154.76

Risk & Volatility

National Beverage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

National Beverage has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Beverage and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given National Beverage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 12.25% 48.49% 28.21% Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Summary

National Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands. It also offers carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta and Faygo brands. The company serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

