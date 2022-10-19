Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

