Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $31.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165 over the last three months. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

