CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.03

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 271950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

CONX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.