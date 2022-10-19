Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

