Core Alternative Capital Purchases 10,222 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

