Core Alternative Capital Purchases 2,299 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

