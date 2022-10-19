Cormark Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter.

TSE:CXB opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.76.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

