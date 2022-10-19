Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NYSE:EGO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 934,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

