Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $101,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $975,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period.

CRF stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

