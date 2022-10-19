Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $466.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,710. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

