Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Covestro Price Performance

Covestro stock opened at €34.62 ($35.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52-week high of €58.92 ($60.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

