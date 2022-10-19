Cowen Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

