Cowen Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
