Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,799 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.
