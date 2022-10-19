Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1,259.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

