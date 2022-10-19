Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,522,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $50.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

