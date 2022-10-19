Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

