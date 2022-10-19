Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 425 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CWT stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

