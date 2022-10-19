Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 5,936 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

