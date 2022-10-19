Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 691 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,265,000 after acquiring an additional 90,529 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

