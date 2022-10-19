Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

