Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

