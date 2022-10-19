Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Argus lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

