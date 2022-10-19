Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

