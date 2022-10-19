Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 329.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 412,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 316,738 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,437,000.

SCHR opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

