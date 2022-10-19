Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $248,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,010,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,104,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.