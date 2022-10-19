Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $374,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.