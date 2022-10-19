Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $471,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,938,000 after buying an additional 124,776 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.