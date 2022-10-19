Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $508,000 Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.85%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

